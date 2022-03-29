Kodak Black Ready To Pitch Movies Ideas To 50 Cent Or Tyler Perry

Kodak Black says he has “some very interesting scripts” and hopes to land a meeting with 50 Cent or Tyler Perry to pitch his movie ideas.

Kodak Black wants to pursue a career in the film industry.

The Atlantic Records artist publicly campaigned for an opportunity to pitch movie ideas to 50 Cent or Tyler Perry on Tuesday (March 29). Kodak Black claimed to have scripts ready for review in a post on Instagram Stories.

“I Got Movie Ideas I Wanna Pitch To Tyler Perry or 50 Cent!!!” he wrote. “If You Know Me And Can See Pass The Internet Antics Then You Know That Im Really An Intellectual Young Man, So With That Being Said I Have Some VERY INTERESTING Scripts.”

Kodak Black expressed his interest in the movie business following his recent request for early termination of his supervised release. He remains on probation after getting out of prison thanks to a pardon from Donald Trump.

The multi-platinum selling rapper was behind bars for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms. Donald Trump commuted Kodak Black’s sentence in January 2021 but left 36 months of supervised release intact.

Earlier this month, Kodak Black’s lawyer Bradford Cohen filed a motion asking the court to end his client’s probation. The attorney argued for early termination by citing “stable community reintegration, progressive strides toward supervision objections and no identifiable risk to the safety of any victim or the public.”

