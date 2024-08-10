KRS-One, DMC, MC Lyte And Rap Legends Invite Public To “Walk This Way” Hip-Hop 51 March

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Join rap legends on August 11, 2024, for the 51st Annual Hip-Hop March to support urban health and celebrate Hip-Hop’s birthday!

A number of Hip-Hop legends will gather in the Bronx on Sunday (August 11) to take part in the 51st Annual Hip-Hop March, titled “Walk This Way,” spearheaded by the legendary KRS-One.

In addition to KRS-One, MC Sha Rock, MC Lyte, DMC, Master Gee, Kurtis Blow, and Grand Wizzard Theodore will march to support Hip-Hop culture and promote urban health and non-violence in the community.

“With a healthy respect for our victorious past and an eye toward our glorious future, it is clear that only we have taken care of us, only we can take care of us, and only we will take care of us!” KRS-One told AllHipHop.com.

“Peace, love, unity, and safely having fun amongst ourselves; these are the practices we need for our next 50 years to be even more victorious than the last. We owe this to our future,” KRS-One added.

The public is encouraged to join a unifying walk that will start at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue, the birthplace of Hip-Hop, to celebrate hip-hop’s birthday while prioritizing the health of the Bronx and New York at large.

“We are walking for health and nonviolent conflict resolution because that’s the solution. We’re walking from 1520 Sedgwick Avenue, the birthplace of Hip-Hop, to Crotona Park. We are walking in the Bronx for the health and wealth of all of New York City. As a matter of fact, this whole nation and the globe because Hip-Hop is a culture. It’s a way of life,” DMC explained.

Registration for the event starts at 8:00 a.m., and the walk will conclude at Crotona Park in the Bronx.

There, there will be several keynote speeches on the state of Hip-Hop.

“We’re going to show you how to survive, strive and be alive. We created Hip-Hop so we didn’t have to glorify or celebrate all the negativity that is attacking and prevalent in our communities. We are the solution. The Walk This Way March. Why? Because we want to show you there is a way because we are the way,’ DMC said.