KRS-One To Lead HIP-HOP 51 March For Urban Health & Peaceful Conflict Resolution

Read about a new march for peace that is lead by KRS-One, a leader in Hip-Hop and culture.

Hip-Hop icon KRS-One is set to spearhead a powerful peace initiative on the culture’s 51st birthday, August 11. Dubbed The HIP-HOP 51 “Walk This Way” March For Urban Health & Non-Violent Conflict Resolution, the event promises to be a historic event with KRS-One leading the charge.

The march begins at the birthplace of Hip-Hop, 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx, where KRS-One and other leaders will host a private press conference and deliver opening remarks. After the press conference, he and other leaders will convene at Cedar Park to begin the march at 10 a.m. ET.

Participants are encouraged to check in at Cedar Park between 8:00am and 10:00am to receive their credentials and all will move from Cedar Park to Crotona Park, which is also in The Bronx. Closing remarks take place at 12 p.m. ET.

Additional activities will continue at The Temple of Hip-Hop in Newark, New Jersey at 3:30 pm ET. The free concert runs until 8 p.m. and will feature a festival-style atmosphere with free food, water and activities for children and seniors.

KRS-One’s leadership in promoting peace and conflict resolution through Hip-Hop is well-documented through the years. Legendary songs like “Self Destruction” (1989) and “Stop the Violence” (1988) have reverberated through the years as audio advocates for social change. KRS, known as The Teacha, has consistently used his platform to address critical issues facing urban communities.

See more information below on the march.