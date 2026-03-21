Kylie Jenner Gets Back Into “King Kylie” Mode With New Yeat Collab

Kylie Jenner’s back in the booth with a ten-second verse on Yeat’s “Let King Tonka Talk.”

Kylie Jenner stepped back into the booth with a ten-second verse that’s already got the internet talking about her return to music.

The billionaire beauty mogul linked up with Yeat for “Let King Tonka Talk,” a track that finds the Oregon rapper bragging about club dominance while Jenner crashes the party with her own bars.

It’s been a full decade since she last recorded, making this collaboration a genuine moment for anyone who remembers her 2016 debut on Burberry Perry’s “Beautiful Day” alongside Lil Yachty, Jordyn Woods, and Justine Skye.

Yeat spends most of the song describing a scene where women are throwing themselves at him, then he gets confused and mistakes someone with a “brand new BBL” for Kylie Jenner herself.

That’s when King Kylie enters at the :55 mark with her contribution: “Let King Kylie talk. I just walked inside this club and all these b######, yeah, they grabbin’ on me. They could never.”

What makes this even more interesting is that Kylie Jenner didn’t just show up to rap. She’s credited as one of five songwriters on the track, meaning she had a hand in crafting it.

The song is set to appear on Yeat’s forthcoming album, A Dangerous Lyfe, which drops March 27, 2026.

The “King Kylie” branding isn’t random here. That era, which ran from 2014 to 2016, defined an entire generation’s understanding of celebrity reinvention.

Jenner was the teenage rebel with the teal hair, the one who dyed her locks bright blue before Kim Kardashian’s wedding to Kanye West.

During that same period, she launched the Kylie Lip Kit, which sold out on day one and eventually became the foundation for Kylie Cosmetics, a billion-dollar brand that transformed her into one of the world’s youngest self-made billionaires.

Last October, she celebrated a decade of success by releasing the King Kylie Collection, bringing back those looks on packaging.

Her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, has his own rap history, though his 2013 high school project “Statistics” earned him a D+ from his LaGuardia High School teacher, Miss Lawton, whom he referenced in the lyrics.