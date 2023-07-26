Latto, Rakim, Nas & GloRilla Star In Sprite’s “Icon’s Delight” Commercial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the 60-second ad with the four rap stars.

Sprite has a long history of working with Hip Hop artists. The soda brand’s latest campaign features rap legends Nas and Rakim as well as new school hitmakers Latto and GloRilla.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, Sprite presents its “Icon’s Delight” commercial. The 60-second ad includes a new spin on The Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight,” Eric B. & Rakim’s “Don’t Sweat the Technique,” and Latto’s “Big Energy.”

An official music video and full single for the Sprite-backed “Don’t Sweat the Technique” collaboration with Rakim and Latto drops on Friday, August 18. The track is part of the Sprite Limelight global music program.

Previously, Sprite worked with New York rapper Kurtis Blow for the “Now More Than Ever” spot in 1986. Over the course of the next 37 years, the soft drink company collaborated with other Hip Hop acts such as LL Cool J, Kris Kross, A Tribe Called Quest, Drake, 2Pac, Missy Elliott, J. Cole, and more.

Nas’ first Sprite appearance came alongside AZ for 1997’s “Obey Your Thirst.” Rakim also starred in Sprite’s “Obey Your Verse – Lyrical Collection” campaign in 2016. Plus, Latto joined Saweetie and Jack Harlow for 2021’s virtual “Live From The Label” concert series.

This has been a big week for Georgia-raised rapstress Latto. The 24-year-old RCA recording artist just earned her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as a guest feature on “Seven” by BTS member Jung Kook. Queens, New York rap icon Nas also recently dropped new music in the form of his Magic 2 album.