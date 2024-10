Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The turntablist community is turning out in droves to support DJ Precision, one of the legendary X-ecutioners. According to a GoFundMe campaign organized by veteran promotor Christie Z, Precision is currently holed up at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, facing two serious health issues: pancreatitis and Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

“He was sick days before and during the 2024 DMC USA DJ Finals, on Sept. 29, which he organized,” the description reads. “He managed to hold it together until after the battle when he sought out urgent treatment for his pain and nausea. Currently he lives in Virginia and will not be able to fly home until his health is stabilized. Like many Americans, Precision is uninsured after recently parting ways with Amazon to put full focus on DMC.”

Friends and family are hoping to raise money for his mounting medical expenses as he recovers.

“After he’s back on his feet, he will be accepting bookings for one on one DJ lesson via zoom that can be arranged too,” the description continues. “He a member of the legendary X-ecutioners DJ crew, is one of top battle DJs in the world. Among the many titles he holds, he is the 2023 DMC World Beat Juggling Champion and 2015 DMC World Supremacy Champion.”

Hailing from New York City, the X-ecutioners are world renowned for pioneering turntablism and pushing the boundaries of DJing as an art form. Formed in the late 1980s, the group gained fame for their intricate scratching, beat juggling and mixing techniques, helping to elevate the role of the DJ in Hip-Hop culture from a background figure to a promiment artist.

Inspired by the Marvel comics characters, the group was initially called the X-Men, but they were forced to change their name due to legal reasons. Members include Rob Swift, the late Roc Raida, Total Eclipse, Mista Sinista, DJ Boogie Blind and, of course, Precision. Their most famous album, 2002’s Built from Scratch, featured a mix of original beats, scratches and collaborations with other artists, including Linkin Park’s#### “It’s Goin’ Down.”

The DJ community recently rallied around DJ Shortkut of the Invisibl Skratch Piklz and Beat Junkies after he suffered a debilitating stroke. They were able to raise more than $189,000 to help with his recovery.

Find the GoFundMe link here to donate. As of publication time, more than $8,000 has been raised with a goal of $20,000.

Photo credit: Jay Ritter TMR Imagery