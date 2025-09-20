LGP Qua Remembered With Two Streets Named In His Honor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LGP Qua was honored by the Philadelphia City Council with two renamed streets that celebrate his legacy as a Hip-Hop artist and advocate for youth empowerment.

LGP Qua now has his name etched into the streets of North Philadelphia after the City Council unanimously approved renaming two blocks to honor the late rapper and activist who was killed on Mother’s Day during an attempted robbery.

The 900 block of West Clearfield Street will now be known as “Voice of the Youth,” and the stretch of North 9th Street from Clearfield to Indiana Avenue has been renamed “LGP Qua Way,” a tribute to Qidere Johnson’s stage name and his commitment to uplifting young people in his community.

Johnson, 30, was fatally shot on May 12, 2025, in the Juniata Park neighborhood. He died at Temple University Hospital following the shooting, which police said happened during a robbery attempt.

His death sent ripples through Philadelphia’s Hip-Hop scene and beyond, especially among those who knew him as a voice against the very violence that took his life.

Councilmember Jeffery Young, who represents the 5th District, used Thursday’s ceremony to call attention to the broader issue of gun violence in the city. He pointed to a recent shooting involving a student from Dobbins High School as another example of the crisis.

“This week alone, our city has been shaken by mass amounts of gun violence,” Young said. “But for an incident like this to take place within our School Safe Corridors is especially concerning.”

Young said the city must invest in real solutions.

“That is why I remain committed to putting our resources toward solutions that work — community safety partnerships, youth support programs, and investments that address the root causes of violence,” he said.

LGP Qua was more than a rapper—he was a mentor and motivator for Philadelphia’s youth. His music often carried messages of hope and resistance against the gun violence that plagued his city. He earned the nickname “Voice of the Youth” for good reason.

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with Johnson’s killing. Two men were taken into custody in May, and a third was apprehended in August.

Johnson’s mother, Tamara Davis, previously spoke out about the pain of losing her son on Mother’s Day, calling it a devastating loss for their family and the community he worked to protect.

The renaming is effective immediately, serving as a permanent marker of Johnson’s legacy in the city he sought to change.