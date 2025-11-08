LGP QUA’s Anti-Violence Message Lives On Through Historic Street Renaming Ceremony

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LGP QUA was honored as Philadelphia prepared to rename 9th and Clearfield Streets “Voice of the Youth” for the slain rapper’s lasting impact.

LGP QUA will forever be remembered in the streets where he once walked, as Philadelphia officials prepare to rename the intersection of 9th and Clearfield Streets “Voice of the Youth” in honor of the fallen Hip-Hop artist.

The 30-year-old rapper, who earned the nickname “Voice of the Youth,” was gunned down on Mother’s Day during what authorities described as a botched robbery attempt.

LGP QUA’s musical journey began after his release from prison in his early twenties, when he transformed his life experiences into powerful lyrics that resonated with Philadelphia’s youth.

His 2017 freestyle addressing Meek Mill‘s incarceration brought him widespread recognition and landed a high-profile collaboration with will.I.am, while his community outreach gained him more respect.

His Instagram documented regular visits to the blighted Kensington neighborhood, where he handed out hot coffee and backpacks to drug addicts and those in need.

City Council previously recognized LGP QUA’s charitable efforts with an official citation, acknowledging his dedication to helping Philadelphia’s youth through various community initiatives.

The investigation into LGP QUA’s murder has resulted in three arrests. Joshua Thomas-Coleman and Abdul Boyd, both 19, were initially charged with murder, conspiracy and robbery.

The third suspect, 22-year-old Amir Earley, evaded capture for two months before U.S. Marshals apprehended him on Reach Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

Earley faces identical charges to his co-defendants, including murder, conspiracy, robbery and weapons violations. He was denied bail during his preliminary arraignment and remains in custody.

Snoop Dogg and Meek Mill publicly mourned the Philadelphia native following news of his death.

“Killing ambitious young bulls like this on Mother’s Day is a Philly type of thing,” Meek Mill posted on social media.

The street renaming ceremony on Saturday (November 8) represents more than just a memorial; it symbolizes Philadelphia’s commitment to honoring those who worked to uplift their communities despite facing personal struggles.