Lil Baby Downplays Rumored Joint Album With Drake

Fans may have to wait for the “Yes Indeed” collaborators to reunite for a body of work.

Will Atlanta’s Lil Baby and Toronto’s Drake officially join forces for a full-length album? One of those rap stars provided an ambiguous answer to that question.

All of the speculation about a possible Lil Baby/Drake project kicked into high gear when South African record producer Black Coffee commented on the potential collaborative effort.

“[Quality Control Music co-founder Coach K] had said to me, ‘Lil Baby and Drake are making an album. It’s possible that Drake is retiring,’” stated Black Coffee on the Podcast and Chill With MacG show.

Lil Baby, an artist on the Quality Control Music roster, has addressed the rumors of an album with Drake. XXL asked the 28-year-old rapper about the reports of a pending musical union with the OVO Sound leader.

“Maybe so. Maybe not,” said Lil Baby in the Summer 2023 issue of the magazine. While there is no clarity on whether an album with Drake will drop in the near future, Baby did confirm he has another solo body of work on the way.

The award-winning rhymer stated, “I’m actually going to drop an album this summer and my artist, Rylo Rodriguez, will be dropping an album this summer.” Rylo Rodriguez released Been One on June 3.

Lil Baby let loose the It’s Only Me studio LP in October 2022. It’s Only Me debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 216,000 first-week units. It became Baby’s third Number One of his career.

2020’s My Turn spent five weeks in the top spot of the Billboard 200. Additionally, The Voice Of The Heroes collaborative project with Lil Durk reached the pinnacle of the weekly rankings in 2021.

Lil Baby also worked with fellow Atlanta native Gunna to create 2018’s Drip Harder mixtape. Back in 2018, Drake helped lift Baby into the mainstream rap scene with the “Yes Indeed” single. The Canadian’s catalog also features joint projects with Atlanta-bred acts Future and 21 Savage.