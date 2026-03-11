Lil’ Kim Proves Her Staying Power By Securing Major Festival Headline Slots In 2026

Lil’ Kim secured headline performances at Melbourne’s Rising and Sydney’s Vivid festivals in 2026, marking her triumphant return to Australia.

Lil’ Kim locked down headline slots at two major Australian festivals this year, proving that over three decades into her career, the pioneering rapper remains in serious demand.

The 51-year-old will perform at Sydney’s Carriageworks for Vivid and Melbourne’s Festival Hall for Rising, marking her first Australian shows in fifteen years.

Both festivals announced their 2026 lineups on Wednesday, with the Brooklyn legend celebrating her landmark albums Hard Core and The Notorious KIM. Hard Core turns thirty this year, a milestone that underscores her lasting influence on generations of female rappers who followed her path.

Rising’s artistic director, Hannah Fox, praised Kim’s impact on the Hip-Hop landscape.

“Hard Core and Notorious KIM really did carve a path – there are so many women rappers and femcees now who absolutely followed in her tiny footsteps, her funked-up, sex-positive vibe,” Fox said.

She continued, “No one was calling her a feminist icon in the 90s. I don’t know if we’d have got [tracks like WAP] without her. She really is a trailblazer.”

The performances represent a significant moment for Kim, who broke out as a member of Junior MAFIA under the mentorship of the Notorious B.I.G.

Her solo career launched with Hard Core in 1996, an album that fundamentally reshaped how women operated within Hip-Hop.

The record’s success established her as a force who refused to play by industry rules, instead creating her own lane with confidence and artistry.

According to The Guardian, these Australian dates come as part of a broader recognition of her enduring relevance in music.

Festival organizers specifically selected her to headline because her work continues resonating with audiences worldwide, proving that authentic artistry transcends time and geography.

The Rising festival runs from May 27 through June 8, while Vivid Sydney operates during the same period, giving Australian audiences a rare opportunity to witness the Queen Bee perform live.