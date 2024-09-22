Lil Pump Choked Out Cold By UFC Fighter Colby Covington: “Look At His Eyes Bro!”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Pump briefly passed out after UFC fighter Colby Covington got a little too aggressive with the rapper in the ring. A video circulating on Twitter (X) shows the pair grappling at a gym before Covington gets Pump in a headlock and begins choking him.

Lil Pump winces as Covington intensifies his grip. Pump tries to tap out but taps his own chest instead. After about 30 seconds, Covington jumps up and says, “Look at his eyes, bro! He’s out. Look at his eyes. H########.” Pump then lays there for awhile as the trainers attempt to revive him.

Fans in the comment section quickly jumped to Lil Pump’s defense, scolding Covington for pulling that move on a non-UFC fighter. Some even called it “assault” and “attempted murder.”

“He tapped multiple times,” one person pointed out. “Colby should be demoted on his jiu jitsu belt and should never be allowed to fight again. This isn’t ok especially for a bum.”

Colby Covington choked Lil Pump out cold 😳 pic.twitter.com/tCLQ1wZbo7 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 22, 2024

Lil Pump has been on a tear lately in support of Donald Trump. Earlier this month, he attacked singer Taylor Swift for endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

“Taylor Swift… go f### urself,” Lil Pump wrote in response. “Lets just b clear wen I said @taylorswift13 should go f### herself i acknowledge maybe @tkelce isn’t doing it and will send her a vibrator of her choice if she gets some sense. Trump 2024!”

Lil Pump claimed a fan sent him a “deleted” post from Swift but failed to realize he’d been bamboozled by a fake post. He told Swift’s boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, to get her “in check” before threatening to have sex with their mothers.

“Taylor Swift, you have no clue why ur even voting for Kamala. Maybe cuz ur a billionaire and voting for her has 0 impact on ur life,” he added. “You said do ur research, clearly you didn’t do ur research. Right after the debate u endorsed her lol. Right after she lied many many times!”

He continued, “Stop acting like ur so innocent. YOU ARE PUSHING PPL TO VOTE FOR KAMALA! Inflation through the roof and ppl are struggling to pay bills. They def won’t be able to afford tix to ur shows! She said she will make changes right away, WHY DIDNT SHE THE PAST 3.5 years?”

Lil Pump has yet to address his clash with Covington. Watch the clip above.