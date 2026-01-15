Lil Wayne Calls For Peace With Bears QB Caleb Williams Following Playoff Meltdown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne attempted to end his feud with Caleb Williams after the Bears QB led a stunning comeback against his beloved Green Bay Packers.

The social media drama between Lil Wayne and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams took an unexpected turn when the rapper decided to extend an olive branch after a heated exchange.

The New Orleans native posted a lengthy message on X, attempting to smooth things over with Williams after Williams’ explosive reaction to the Bears’ stunning 31-27 comeback victory over his beloved Green Bay Packers in Saturday’s wild-card playoff game.

“Ay Caleb don’t mind me bruh I’m just a cheesehead 4life & u just a killa & ya kilt us bad each time & 4 dat u get da praise gesture from me,” Wayne wrote in his characteristic style, adding praise hands emojis to emphasize his point.

The Grammy-winning artist continued his message by acknowledging Williams’ exceptional talent while maintaining his loyalty to the Packers.

“I luh da game & it’d b impossible 2make dat statement without acknowledging & admiring yo game king! U a beast, but ya still a bear,” he concluded with a cheese emoji.

Ay Caleb don’t mind me bruh I’m just a cheesehead 4life & u just a killa & ya kilt us bad each time & 4 dat u get da praise gesture from me! 🙌🏾 I luh da game & it’d b impossible 2make dat statement without acknowledging & admiring yo game king! U a beast but ya still a bear. 🧀 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 14, 2026

Williams responded within an hour, showing he was willing to accept the peace offering.

“Weez it’s all love,” the rookie quarterback replied, using Wayne’s nickname while adding “Bear Down tho” to represent his team.

The beef started immediately after Chicago’s miraculous playoff victory when Wayne unleashed his frustration on social media, targeting Williams personally in a now-viral post that garnered over 19 million views.

The rapper specifically mentioned Williams’ occasional use of purple nail polish in a derogatory manner while expressing his disappointment with the Packers’ collapse. Williams initially responded with just two emojis, a snowflake and an iceman, perfectly capturing his cool demeanor while subtly calling Wayne soft.

The quarterback later escalated by posting game highlights set to Wayne’s song “Mr. Carter,” featuring Jay-Z, which many saw as the ultimate insult.

Williams and the Bears now prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round on Sunday, January 18th, with their sights set on reaching the NFC Championship game.