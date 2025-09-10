Lizzo Says Music Plans Crumbled Amid Legal Chaos

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo said her comeback plans fell apart as legal troubles and a shifting music industry left her uncertain about releasing her next album.

Lizzo dropped two new singles this year and revealed that her plans for her fifth album unraveled as legal battles and industry shifts disrupted her creative momentum.

The “About Damn Time” singer told Vulture her return to music hit a wall as she navigated lawsuits and an evolving pop landscape, leaving her without a clear direction.

“I put out those two singles, and it feels like I had a crash course in what putting music out as a pop artist in 2025 looks like, and it’s… interesting,” she said. “The industry and the landscape change every year. What worked last year is not going to work this year.”

Lizzo, 37, said she initially had a blueprint in mind, similar to the structured rollout of her 2022 album Special.

But this time, the strategy fell apart.

“I am flying by the seat of my pants, which is crazy because I had three years to plan this s**t out, and all of my plans kind of crumbled,” she admitted.

The Grammy winner also acknowledged that her ongoing legal issues have weighed heavily on her creativity.

In 2023, three former dancers filed a lawsuit against her, her production company, and dance captain Shirlene Quigley, accusing them of sexual harassment, discrimination and fostering a hostile work setting.

That same year, fashion designer Asha Daniels filed a separate complaint with similar allegations. Lizzo has denied all claims. While some allegations have been dismissed, the litigation continues.

Her touring company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, remains a defendant in Daniels’ case. A trial is set for December, according to Vulture.

Despite the legal cloud, Lizzo released her third mixtape, My Face Hurts, in June. She said the singles “Love in Real Life” and “Still Bad” were part of her effort to shift public perception.

“I think I needed to drop those songs so I could subvert that expectation of me because, in turn, it created this new discovery that I really wanted. I wanted people to rediscover who I am and fall in love with her all over again,” she said.