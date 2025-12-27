Lizzo Takes On Nicki Minaj’s Descent Into MAGA: “There’s Money Behind Everything”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lizzo kept it honest about Nicki Minaj, her motivations and money. She warned fans not to get too attached to celebrity political opinions.

Lizzo dropped some truth bombs about Nicki Minaj’s shocking political transformation in 2025. The “About Damn Time” singer didn’t hold back when a fan asked about Nicki’s recent Trump support.

“You’re about to see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side,” Lizzo said in a TikTok video. “You’re going to see it. It already started and it’s going to continue.”

Nicki’s 2025 political journey has been wild and the Barbz were not ready for this plot twist.

Nicki’s transformation included connections with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. She embraced MAGA messaging on social media. She followed Trump on Twitter and joked with JD Vance online.

She thanked Trump after addressing the United Nations. She mocked California Governor Gavin Newsom at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, calling Trump and JD Vance “role models” for young men.

“This is Trump’s first year as president, we got three more years of people who are going to surprise you and it’s going to hurt your feelings, it’s gonna disappoint you,” Lizzo warned fans.

Lizzo explained the bigger picture behind celebrity political shifts.

“There’s money behind everything. There are privileges behind every move people in these positions make and I’m not surprised,” she said.

The “Good as Hell” rapper told fans to prepare for more shocking celebrity endorsements. She said celebrities’ opinions don’t matter, but warned about financial motivations.

Lizzo’s prediction about celebrity political shifts seems spot-on. More stars might follow Nicki’s path for financial reasons. The next three years could bring more surprises.

Fans felt betrayed by Nicki’s MAGA pivot after years of different messaging. Her LGBTQ+ supporters were particularly hurt by the political shift.