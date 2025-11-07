“Love & Hip-Hop” Start Karlie Redd Reveals She’s Studying Law & Is Certified Sex Therapist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Karlie Redd is rewriting her script, revealing to AllHipHop that she’s currently studying law and is already a certified sex therapist. She’s getting that education and explains why.

Reality television star and entrepreneur Karlie Redd has expanded her résumé far beyond the screen. In an exclusive interview with AllHipHopTV, the Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta cast member revealed that she is currently enrolled in law school while also holding a certification as a sex therapist. The two career moves caught many fans by surprise, including. her co-star Yandy Smith-Harris.

“I’m taking law classes right now,” Karlie said in a conversation with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur. “I went back because of my divorce. I was tired of paying lawyers and not understanding all the legal terms. I said, ‘Forget this, I’m going to law school.’”

Karlie explained that she’s currently completing much of the coursework online but expects to transition to in-person classes as she advances through the program. She hopes to finish within four to six years.

“It’s at your own pace,” she said. “But I want to graduate in about four years. In my world, I know it might take six, but I’m going to do it.”

The decision to pursue a law degree, she said, came from personal frustration and a need to take control.

“After dealing with the court system, I was like, ‘I’m done letting someone else explain my life on paper,’” Karlie added. “Now I’m learning it myself.”

But that’s not her only unexpected pivot. The longtime television personality also revealed that she’s a certified sex therapist.

“I got an endorsement deal from Doc Johnson, the adult toy company,” Redd said. “They offered me my own sex toy line and asked me to go on tour with them. When I started doing appearances, people were asking questions I couldn’t answer so I decided to go back to school.”

Karlie said the company encouraged her to take formal training to better represent the brand and the subject matter.

“They sent me to school for sexology,” she explained. “I studied, took my exam with the American Board of Sexology, and now I’m certified. I speak at conventions, bachelorette parties and events. People actually book me to talk about relationships and intimacy.”

The actress has long balanced entertainment with entrepreneurship. She co-owns Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles with singer Ne-Yo and recently opened Red Room, a new restaurant in downtown Atlanta.

She said much of her life comes from wanting to empower herself and others.

“Learning is key, especially for our people,” Redd said. “I want women to understand that you can always evolve. You can always learn more and do more.”

The talk was conducted alongside fellow television star Yandy Smith-Harris at WonWorld studios and covered domestic violence awareness, business ventures and family life. This breaking news was new information to Yandy, who quickly applauded Karlie’s determination.

“I love learning, and I love helping people. Whether it’s through law or love, I’m going to do both,” Karlie concluded.

Karlie and Yandy recently hosted the Courageous Awards event empowering women in Atlanta.