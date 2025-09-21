Marlon Wayans Defends Free Speech After Jimmy Kimmel Show Suspension

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Marlon Wayans used his film premiere for *Him* to slam Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension, calling it a troubling blow to free expression.

Marlon Wayans used the red carpet spotlight for his new horror film “Him” to speak out against what he sees as a blow to free expression after ABC yanked Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air following the host’s controversial remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death.

“This is America,” Wayans told Access Hollywood. “You know what we’re seeing is not something that me myself as a Black man has seen before. You know, um I just think it’s a shame, and I think every last single American loses because of this.”

The network’s decision came after Jimmy Kimmel delivered a pointed monologue Monday night, criticizing political reactions to Kirk’s September 10 shooting death at Utah Valley University.

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr called Kimmel’s comments “the sickest conduct possible” and demanded an apology. Hours later, Nexstar Media Group announced it would pull the show “for the foreseeable future.”

In his segment, Kimmel took aim at the “Maga gang” for politicizing the tragedy and mocked Donald Trump’s reaction, saying, “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Wayans, 52, said the suspension sets a troubling tone for artistic voices.

“But there is no it’s not an ending,” he said. “Guys and artists and voices like Jimmy Kimmel. Um, we have to be courageous and it’s a new beginning. You can’t stop the dunk. You just you just made me create a new lane. That’s all.”

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed while speaking at the university. Prosecutors have charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder and are seeking the death penalty. The incident has sparked national debate over political rhetoric and media accountability.

Wayans, best known for comedies like “White Chicks” and “Scary Movie,” was in Los Angeles to promote “Him,” a psychological thriller produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions.

In the film, Wayans plays a high school football coach grappling with a sinister presence.

“I love always love uh dark characters with sense of humor,” Wayans said. “Like I grew up on Freddy Krueger. I would love to reboot Freddy Krueger.”

The Kimmel controversy has drawn strong reactions across Hollywood. Ben Stiller called the suspension “not right,” while “Hacks” actress Jean Smart posted on Instagram that she was “horrified at the cancellation,” adding, “What Jimmy said was free speech, not hate speech.”

The Writers Guild of America condemned the move as an infringement on constitutional rights, and House Democrats accused Carr of “corrupt abuse of power,” calling for his resignation.

Former President Donald Trump applauded the suspension during a state visit to the United Kingdom, claiming Kimmel “is not a talented person” and was “fired because he had bad ratings.”

While Kimmel has not issued a public statement, a source told CNBC the host has not been terminated and discussions about his return are ongoing.

The shake-up comes as late-night television undergoes major changes. CBS recently announced it would end The Late Show with Stephen Colbert next year, citing financial reasons.