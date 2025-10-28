Masika Kalysha Devastated After Terrible News About Husband Jamar Champ

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Masika Kalysha’s estranged husband, Jamar Champ, reportedly died in a car crash just months after she filed for annulment.

Masika Kalysha was hit with devastating news Tuesday morning (October 28) when her estranged husband, Jamar Champ, reportedly died in a car crash, just months after she filed to annul their marriage.

The Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood alum hinted at the tragedy hours before it became public, posting a cryptic and emotional message on X.

“God woke me up at 2:00 a.m…I couldn’t sleep. I didn’t know why. Jesus Christ, I received the [worst] news of my life. Pray for me and my kids, please,” she wrote shortly before 11 A.M. on October 28.

Champ, a former college football athlete, married Masika in 2021. The pair shared a daughter, Amari, and he helped raise Khari, Masika’s daughter from a previous relationship with rapper Fetty Wap.

God woke me up at 2:00am… I couldn’t sleep. I didn’t know why. Jesus Christ I just received the worse news of my life. Pray for me and my kids please — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) October 28, 2025

Although their marriage started with promise, things unraveled quickly. By January 2024, Masika filed for an annulment, citing fraud.

The couple reportedly lived separately throughout 2023, but sources say Champ remained a consistent presence in both children’s lives.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Masika asked the public to hold off on sharing details until she was ready.

“I just ask respectfully that you guys refrain from posting information until I do. Because word spreads fast to children. And although my kids are on social media, a lot of their friends are, and a lot of their parents, all their parents are. And I don’t want my kids to find out at school,” she said.

Masika, 40, has spent the past few years juggling motherhood and entrepreneurship, launching Khari Barbie Beauty and offering financial literacy content online. Champ often appeared supportive of her ventures, even as their personal relationship deteriorated.

The circumstances of the crash have not yet been released, and Masika has not issued an official statement beyond her social media post, although Champ’s social media accounts are flooded with condolences.