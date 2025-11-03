Mass Shooting Erupts During Teen Birthday Party At Illegal Airbnb Rental

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nine people were injured in shooting at illegal Airbnb birthday party in Bath Township, Ohio after gunfire erupted among teenagers early Sunday (November 2).

Nine people were rushed to hospitals after gunfire erupted at a teenage birthday party inside an illegal Airbnb rental in Bath Township, Ohio, turning what was supposed to be a celebration into a nightmare of chaos and bloodshed.

Akron law enforcement and fire crews responded to multiple 911 calls just after midnight Sunday (November 2) reporting shots fired at a residence in the 900 block of Top Of The Hill Drive. The massive party, filled mostly with juveniles, had been promoted on social media and drew a crowd that quickly spiraled out of control at the “very large home.”

By the time officers arrived, most partygoers had fled the scene. First responders found victims suffering from gunshot wounds and other injuries scattered across the first floor of the house, with shell casings littering the crime scene as officers worked to secure the property.

“Officers responded at around midnight to reports of gunfire at a residence,” Bath Township Police confirmed in their investigation update.

The shooting has left the Bath Township community reeling, with authorities revealing that Airbnb rentals are actually banned in the town. The homeowner now faces serious questions about how the illegal party was allowed to happen on their property.

Police are actively seeking suspects in connection with the mass shooting and continue their investigation into the circumstances that led to the violence at what should have been a simple birthday celebration.

All nine victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries, though the extent of their conditions has not been released by authorities.

Mayor Shammas Malik has pledged full city support for the ongoing investigation.

“Those who perpetrate violence anywhere in our community must be held accountable for their action,” he said in a social media post. “This kind of deadly behavior cannot be normalized. In addition, the reports of so many young people at a rented house party are very concerning.

“As we learn more about the situation that occurred last night, it appears to be part of a broader issue – helping make sure youth across our community are safe.”

Airbnb released a statement stressing its prohibition of “unauthorized and disruptive gatherings,” noting the property was delisted and the renter’s account removed. The company pointed to a 50 percent reduction in party-related reports since its global party ban began in 2020.

“We are heartbroken by this senseless act of gun violence, and our thoughts are with the injured victims and all those affected by it,” Airbnb said, emphasizing its cooperation with authorities.

Sinopoli also pointed to a 2017 shooting linked to an Airbnb rental in town, when a victim suffered a leg wound.

“It’s pretty much an indicator that no community is immune from violence, and this happened to be in Bath Township again, unfortunately,” he said.

After speaking with the property owner, Sinopoli referenced the local stance against short-term rentals, clarifying that while home rentals violate zoning laws, they are not criminal offenses.