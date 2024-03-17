Mathew Knowles Expresses Admiration For Granddaughter Blue Ivy As Fans Rush To Her Defense

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mathew Knowles’s warm message to Blue Ivy ignites inspiration and showcases the power of family support in nurturing young talent.

Mathew Knowles extended his admiration and support to his granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter, in a touching Instagram post, but eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on the eyebrow-raising portion in particular.

Knowles’s letter comes after witnessing firsthand the dedication and talent displayed by Blue Ivy during Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour.

Although she is only a kid, the budding star has been making waves and garnering attention for her performances alongside her iconic mother.

Knowles, the music mogul renowned for managing Destiny’s Child, reminisced about a specific incident in London during the tour. He learned about Blue Ivy’s commitment to excellence after a disappointing response to her first performance.

“I remember coming back stage in London to the Renaissance concert and asking about you. Beyoncé replied ‘she is there rehearsing’ and then I understood why because one of your friends had commented negatively about your first performance on the tour. In that moment I was so proud that you wanted to put in the work to get better,” Mature Knowles said.

Beyoncé’s simple yet profound statement, “She is there rehearsing,” underscored Blue Ivy’s resilience and willingness to improve upon criticism, a trait that impressed Knowles greatly.

“Your excitement for life and your eagerness to soak up knowledge and new experiences is truly inspiring. You have already shown the world that you are a force to be reckoned with, and I have no doubt that one day you will continue to astound us all,” Knowles said.

He used this moment to highlight Blue Ivy’s determination and growth as a performer, emphasizing the importance of resilience and hard work.

The letter celebrated Blue Ivy’s achievements and looked toward the future with optimism.

“It’s clear that you have an extraordinary Knowles spirit, and I am confident that you will find your true passion in life. Whether it’s in music, art, science, business, or any other field, I hope that you have the courage to pursue it wholeheartedly. Whatever path you choose, I hope it brings you fulfillment, joy, and a deep sense of purpose,” he continued.

Knowles expressed confidence in Blue Ivy’s ability to excel in any field she chooses, urging her to pursue her passions with courage and always to be open to exploring new opportunities.

His words painted a picture of a young, determined individual ready to take on the world with her talents and spirit.

Fans and supporters on Instagram also rallied around the young star, especially after noticing Knowles’ reference to negative remarks from an alleged friend regarding her tour performances.

The online community quickly defended Blue Ivy, praising her talent and work ethic, proving that she has an army of supporters ready to back her.

“Wait so blue friends was talking shi??? What’s her name?? Asking for a friend,” while another wrote “who is the friend?? We got you blue.”