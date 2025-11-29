Max B Links With French Montana For “Coke Wave 3.5 Studio: Narcos” Comeback

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Max B linked with French Montana to record “Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos” on the heels of his release from prison.

Max B is hitting the ground running in Newark after walking out of Northern State Prison on November 9. Max just revealed he’s linking up with French Montana to revive their Coke Wave series with a fresh installment titled Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos.

The Harlem-born rapper wasted no time reconnecting with French and longtime producer Harry Fraud, sharing footage from their studio session that confirmed the long-awaited reunion.

The trio’s chemistry appears untouched by time, reigniting a sound that helped define New York’s underground Hip-Hop scene in the late 2000s.

Max B had spent 16 years behind bars after being convicted in connection with a deadly robbery attempt in New Jersey. His original 75-year sentence was reduced in 2016 after his legal team successfully challenged the trial on grounds of a conflict of interest. He was released at age 47.

Now free, Max B is diving headfirst into music.

His new solo album, Public Domain 7: The First Purge (Patient Zero), is set to drop on December 3, led by the single “No More Tricks,” produced by Dame Grease.

The Coke Wave mixtapes have long been a staple in both artists’ catalogs. Their 2009 debut tape helped launch French Montana’s career and cemented Max B’s influence on the wavy sound that swept through Hip-Hop in the 2010s.

Their 2019 track “Coke Wave Boys,” featuring the late Chinx, became a street favorite, and songs like “The New Wave” and “Been Around” blended street tales with melodic hooks.

Even while incarcerated, Max B remained active musically. He dropped Negro Spirituals in 2021 and collaborated with French Montana on “Hold On” in 2019.

French Montana’s career soared during Max’s absence, with albums like Excuse My French and Jungle Rules producing chart-topping hits. His Coke Boys label grew into a respected brand.

The announcement of Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos has already stirred excitement online, with studio clips showing the duo in sync and Harry Fraud’s production setting the tone.

The project aims to recapture the spirit of their early collaborations while reflecting their personal growth.

Outside the booth, Max B has also been active in the community. He hosted his “Wavesgiving” outreach to residents in Harlem, helping feed those in need during Thanksgiving.