Meek Mill On Kanye West: “I Think Yeezy Smart But Be Off”

The two Hip-Hop stars have a history of throwing shots at each other.

On Monday (March 11), Meek Mill publicly shared his thoughts on Kanye West. The Philadelphia-born MC posted a self-described “random” social media post about the “Carnival” hitmaker.

“Random but: I think Yeezy smart but be off a lil but because I bought like 17 pair of Yeezys since we [have] been trading rap shots,” Meek Mill tweeted about 20 minutes before midnight ET.

The Heathenism EP creator also added, “And I listened to your music to get me through my bid. You a super legend. I was more confused of why you was going so hard to go at me in the beginning.”

Previously, Meek Mill took issue with Kanye West’s White Lives Matter merchandise. West then called out the “R.I.C.O.” rapper during a now-deleted 2022 Drink Champs interview. Those comments led to Meek accusing Kanye West of selling his soul while rapping over DJ Khaled’s “God Did” instrumental.

Both Meek Mill and Kanye West have been at the center of controversies in recent years. Meek was alluded to in a sexual misconduct lawsuit against Diddy. West faced significant condemnation for antisemitic comments.

Despite the backlash, Ye continues to find commercial success as a recording artist. His “Carnival” collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid rose to No. 1 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart.