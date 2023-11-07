Meek Mill Believes Young Thug Will Beat The YSL RICO Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The judge in the case scolded the prosecution in open court.

Jury selection has been finalized in Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams’s racketeering and corruption trial in Georgia. Fellow rap star, Meek Mill, thinks the YSL label founder will ultimately walk away a free man.

Last week, Superior Court of Fulton County judge Ural Glanville took issue with the prosecution in the case. According to a video circulating online, Glanville chastised prosecutors for adding more witnesses to their list.

“Your witness list has grown by two-thirds since then. And I don’t know why. You’d better have a dang good explanation on the 16th because if you don’t, I’m going to exclude it,” Glanville stated.

The University of Georgia graduate also added, “This is ridiculous! There is no plausible explanation I’ve gotten that would suffice. You just keep dribbing and drabbing out evidence.”

A clip of Glanville addressing the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office made its way to the X platform. Meek Mill took the opportunity to react to that courtroom exchange on the social media site.

“Jeff gone beat this case it’s too messy!” tweeted Meek Mill on November 6, referring to Young Thug by his birth name. The Philadelphia-raised rapper’s post collected over 1.9 million views and 15,000 likes.

Jeff gone beat this case it’s too messy! https://t.co/NLHt6yKPvN — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 6, 2023

Authorities arrested Thug, YSL recording artist Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens and more than two dozen other suspects in May 2022 on RICO charges. Gunna pled guilty to a single charge of racketeering and was released from jail.

Several other defendants also took plea deals. However, Young Thug has remained detained in custody while awaiting the start of his trial. Opening statements will likely begin on November 27.

Meek Mill (born Robert Williams) served time in a Pennsylvania prison for a firearm and drug possession case in 2008. Earlier this year, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf pardoned the “R.I.C.O.” performer for those convictions.