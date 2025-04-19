Megan Thee Stallion Demands Court Sanctions Over Tory Lanez’s Disruptive Deposition Behavior

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion asked a Los Angeles judge to hold Tory Lanez in contempt of court after he allegedly mocked her attorney and stalled a deposition with evasive answers during a civil defamation case tied to online harassment.

In a motion filed Wednesday (April 16), Megan’s legal team accused Lanez of “disruptive, inflammatory and inconsistent” conduct during a prison deposition related to her lawsuit against blogger Milagro Cooper.

“Mr. Peterson’s conduct during the deposition was so disruptive, inflammatory, and inconsistent with the basic norms of civil litigation that even his own counsel, who also represents the Defendant, Milagro Cooper, disavowed it. As a result of Mr. Peterson’s misconduct, the deposition had to be terminated shortly after it began,” Meg’s lawyer Daniel L. Humphrey explained.

The Texan rapper claims Cooper acted on Lanez’s behalf to spread falsehoods and deepfake pornography about her online.

According to court documents, Lanez allegedly pretended not to understand simple terms, such as “discuss” and “approve,” during questioning. He also took aim at Megan’s attorney’s appearance, calling her hair dye “distracting” and telling her to “bring a hairbrush” next time.

Megan’s lawyers argue that Lanez’s antics obstructed the deposition’s purpose and violated civil litigation norms.

The deposition was part of her ongoing case against Cooper. Megan says Tory Lanez used the blogger as a proxy to orchestrate a smear campaign while he was behind bars.

Lanez’s criminal appeal attorneys clarified they are not involved in the civil case and will not challenge the contempt motion.

Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez

The deposition occurred under the shadow of a restraining order Megan obtained against Lanez, which remains in effect until 2030.

The order was granted due to what Megan described as continued harassment following the 2020 shooting that led to Lanez’s conviction.

Megan originally filed the defamation suit in October 2024. She accused Cooper of publishing false claims and manipulated content at Lanez’s direction.

In December, she amended the complaint to include new allegations that Lanez continued to coordinate online attacks through third parties even after his sentencing.

The lawsuit also references conversations between Lanez and his father about financially supporting Cooper’s efforts to discredit Megan online.

The court has yet to rule on whether Lanez will face penalties, which could include fines or other sanctions.