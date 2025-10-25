Megan Thee Stallion Drops “Lover Girl” Sampling Total’s “Kissin’ You”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion taps into ‘90s R&B nostalgia with “Lover Girl,” while spotlighting TikTok producer Jacobdior.

Megan Thee Stallion is back with another dose of heat and a surprising touch of softness. Following April’s “Whenever,” the Houston rapper dropped her second solo single of the year, “Lover Girl,” which flips the 1996 R&B classic “Kissin’ You” by Total into a modern bounce-infused anthem. Produced by newcomer Jacobdior, the track layers Megan’s signature confidence over a blend of New Orleans bounce and Jersey club energy, anchored by the nostalgic Bad Boy sample.

The song arrives as Megan enjoys her high-profile romance with Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. The couple went public in July, sharing affectionate photos on Instagram and stepping out together at Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, fueling plenty of buzz about Hip-Hop’s newest power pair.

Musically, “Lover Girl” finds Megan exploring romantic territory without abandoning her trademark boldness. The hook, featuring her chanting “my man, my baby,” has already caught listeners’ attention for its infectious rhythm and smooth delivery. Also, there is Klay.

Still, reactions are mixed. Some fans praise the song’s nostalgic feel and smart use of the Total sample, while others feel the lyrics lean too heavily into explicit territory, missing an opportunity for more clever wordplay.

“I actually really like the hook, the sample throughout the song is utilized well and production is decent,” one listener wrote online. “But the middle of the song after the first verse is where it starts to go downhill for me…I just feel the song could’ve used less vulgar sex references and leaned more toward witty double entendre or innuendo punchlines, especially on a song called ‘Lover Girl.’”

Still, there’s no denying the track’s cultural spark — particularly for its producer. Jacobdior, a DJ and TikToker who only began his music career two months ago, created the beat and posted it online with the caption, “Someone call Megan.” The clip went viral, eventually catching Megan’s eye. “Friend I’m late but if you send me this beat I will record it TONIGHTTT,” she replied.

That online moment led to a full-circle success story, culminating in one of the most talked-about releases of Megan’s current era.