Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Smoked, Threatened To Pee In Deposition Room

Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez’s associate of smoking and threatening to urinate in a room during a deposition.

Megan Thee Stallion called out a close associate of Tory Lanez for alleged misconduct during a deposition tied to her defamation lawsuit, claiming the man smoked what appeared to be marijuana and threatened to urinate in the room.

The rapper’s legal team filed a motion asking the Court to sanction Ceasar McDowell, CEO of Unite the People, for what they described as obstructive and inappropriate behavior during his sworn testimony.

McDowell is a longtime ally of Lanez, who was convicted of shooting Megan in 2020, and serves on the advisory board of the nonprofit that supported Lanez’s legal appeals.

The deposition is part of Megan’s ongoing lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz, whom she claims made false and damaging statements about her.

McDowell initially represented Gramz pro bono through Unite the People, but later accepted nearly $9,000 in payments before the group withdrew from the case.

Gramz has since hired new counsel, reportedly funded by a public crowdfunding campaign.

According to the motion, McDowell repeatedly dodged questions during the deposition, responding “I don’t remember” more than 350 times, “I don’t know” about 170 times and “I don’t recall” roughly 43 times.

Megan’s attorneys argued that his evasiveness made it impossible to gather meaningful testimony.

Beyond his lack of cooperation, McDowell allegedly rolled and smoked a cigarette that appeared to contain marijuana while on camera during breaks.

He also demanded painkillers and, at one point, threatened to relieve himself in the deposition room rather than take a bathroom break.

“He has every reason to be combative and uncooperative to protect not only Daystar Peterson but himself. That’s exactly what he did. And that’s exactly why court supervision of his deposition is necessary,” Megan’s attorney Daniel L. Humphrey said.

Humphrey added, “Mr. McDowell’s obstruction is part of a coordinated effort by key third parties to prevent the Court and jury from learning the truth about their defamation campaign against Ms. Pete. Just weeks before Mr. McDowell’s deposition, this Court held Daystar Peterson [Tory Lanez] in contempt for deploying identical tactics—feigning ignorance, making inappropriate comments about counsel’s appearance, and refusing to cooperate.“

Megan’s legal team is requesting a second deposition under court supervision and formal sanctions against McDowell. The Court has not yet ruled on the motion.