Memphis Bleek Vows To Address Dame Dash’s Claims JAY-Z Wrote For Him On New Podcast 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Memphis Bleek claimed Dame Dash is “wilding” after the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder claimed JAY-Z was Bleek’s ghostwriter.

Memphis Bleek is setting the record straight on Dame Dash’s recent claims that JAY-Z wrote for the former Roc-A-Fella Records artist.

Dame Dash made the claims during a recent interview, arguing that Bleek was loyal to Hov because he was his ghostwriter.

However, Memphis Bleek says Dame Dash is “wilding” and plans to address his remarks when he launches his podcast.

He caught wind of Dash’s remarks after a fan reached out on social media, asking for clarification.

“He wilding right now bro,” Bleek wrote alongside a pair of crying with laughter emojis.

“I wish,” Bleek wrote in response to another fan asking if JAY-Z was his ghostwriter. “maybe I still be lit.”

He also joked, “And people said I was whack [thinking face emoji] so if Jay wrote for me he whack [too].”

Despite dismissing Dame Dash’s claims, Memphis Bleek isn’t done with the topic. He plans to address the ghostwriting claims, among other subjects, on his upcoming podcast.

“These type of conversations Dame sparking is the reason #RocSolidPod gotta Drop!!” he added. “2025 we talking bout all this s### [crying with laughter emojis].”

Dame Dash claimed JAY-Z was responsible for penning Memphis Bleek’s raps during a recent interview on The Art of Dialogue.

“I don’t think Bleek wanted to take over [Roc-A-Fella]. I don’t think he had the ability to,” he claimed. “Jay was writing a lot of his rhymes. So if Jay retired, that meant he was out of business as well.”

He went on to add, “I can understand Bleek’s loyalty to Jay because he had Jay as a ghostwriter.”

Although he admitted “I probably shouldn’t have said that,” Dash added, “I didn’t think it was a secret. I thought everybody knew.”