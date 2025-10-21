Memphis Rapper Finesse2Tymes Freed From Jail After Massive Drug Bust

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Finesse2Tymes faced eight drug and evidence-tampering charges after a Dallas arrest but regained freedom following his second Texas bust in two months.

Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes is a free man after he was arrested in Dallas-Fort Worth on Monday (October 20).

The 33-year-old artist faces eight separate charges, including possession of controlled substances from penalty groups 1 and 2. He also faces charges for marijuana possession and tampering with evidence.

The most serious charge involves tampering with physical evidence. This felony suggests Finesse2Tymes may have tried to destroy or hide materials during the investigation.

Another count accuses him of possessing prohibited items while in custody.

Court records show Finesse2Tymes faces two counts under Penalty Group 1 or 1-B. These typically involve high-risk drugs like cocaine or opioids. He also has two charges under Penalty Group 2, which often includes substances like ecstasy or hallucinogens.

Additional charges include misdemeanor marijuana possession under two ounces. Finesse2Tymes also faces a count for possessing dangerous drugs, usually prescription medications, without authorization.

This arrest marks Hampton’s second drug-related incident in Texas within two months. In September 2025, Smith County authorities arrested him during a traffic stop in Tyler.

According to arrest records from the September incident, Finesse2Tymes was driving a red Corvette when officers pulled him over for not wearing a seatbelt. Police reported smelling marijuana and spotted a hand-rolled blunt in the ashtray.

During that search, officers found 0.7 ounces of marijuana, 12 oxycodone pills, and seven methylphenidate pills. Hampton’s girlfriend, Halie Buckingham, was also arrested in that incident.

Both made bail on September 20.