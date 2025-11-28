Meta Execs Called Themselves ‘Pushers’ Getting Users Hooked, Lawsuit Reveals

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meta labeled Instagram a “drug” and admitted to pushing addictive features on teens, according to court documents, fueling a major lawsuit over youth mental health.

Meta staff bluntly described Instagram as a “drug” and themselves as “pushers” in internal chats revealed in a sweeping lawsuit filed in California, where hundreds of school districts and state attorneys general are accusing major social media companies of knowingly designing addictive platforms that harm young users.

The 235-page legal brief, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, targets Meta, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube. What sets this case apart is not just the allegations, but the companies’ own internal messages and research that appear to confirm them.

In one internal Meta conversation, a researcher wrote, “IG (Instagram) is a drug … we’re basically pushers.” The admission wasn’t made under pressure from critics or regulators — it came from inside the house.

Executives at TikTok didn’t fare better. One internal report stated, “minors do not have the executive mental function to control their screen time.”

That’s a clinical way of saying the app is designed to override kids’ self-control and the company knows it.

Snapchat leaders admitted their platform consumes users to the point where “Snap dominates their life.” YouTube staff conceded that pushing frequent daily use “was not well-aligned with … efforts to improve digital wellbeing,” yet the company launched YouTube Shorts anyway — fully aware of its addictive mechanics.

The lawsuit alleges these tech giants ignored their own research and instead prioritized engagement and ad revenue. Meta reportedly shelved a study showing users felt less anxious and depressed after a week away from Facebook.

According to CNN, one employee compared the decision to the tobacco industry, saying, “like tobacco companies doing research and knowing cigs were bad and then keeping that info to themselves.”

TikTok’s so-called parental control tool, Family Pairing, was dismissed internally as “kinda useless.”

One employee said, “Family Pairing is where all good product design goes to die.” Executives also rejected absolute screen-time limits because they would lead to “fewer ads,” cutting into profits.

The lawsuit arrives as mental health issues tied to social media use continue to climb. Studies have linked excessive screen time with rising rates of anxiety, depression and sleep disorders in teens.

Adults are also affected, though adolescents are especially vulnerable due to their still-developing prefrontal cortex, the brain region responsible for impulse control.

The platforms use reward systems similar to slot machines, known as “variable ratio reinforcement schedules,” which keep users scrolling in search of unpredictable dopamine hits from likes, comments or viral content.

Snapchat identified “infinite scroll and autoplay” as “unhealthy gaming mechanics” in internal documents, and noted that streaks, daily exchanges between users, can become “stressful” obligations. YouTube recognized that short-form video creates an “addiction cycle,” but moved forward with Shorts anyway.

Despite public statements about prioritizing user safety, the companies’ internal messages tell a different story. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone called the court filing “deliberately misleading” and said the company has made “real changes to protect teens.”

TikTok claimed the lawsuit “inaccurately rewrites our history,” while Snapchat said its platform was “designed differently from traditional social media.”

Meanwhile, school districts across the U.S. are pouring money into mental health services to combat what they describe as a youth mental health crisis driven by social media.

Outside the U.S., Australia is leading the charge with a new law banning social media access for users under 16.

The legislation, which takes effect December 10, 2025, requires platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and Threads to verify users’ ages and block underage accounts.

Meta announced it will begin shutting down accounts of Australian users under 16 starting next month.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended the law, saying it responds to parents’ concerns and shifts the burden of age verification to tech companies. Critics warn it may drive teens to less regulated platforms, but supporters argue it’s a necessary step to protect developing minds from algorithm-driven exploitation.

Lawmakers in the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union are closely watching how the Australian model plays out, with similar legislation already under discussion.