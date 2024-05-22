Metro Boomin Donates $100K To Women-Focused Nonprofits To Honor His Late Mother

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Like That” beatmaker wants to pay it forward.

Metro Boomin’s late mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, has been in the news a lot lately. The super-producer looks to put a positive light on her name with a $100,000 donation.

Variety reports Metro Boomin partnered with Rung for Women and Amazon Access to present $20,000 checks to five nonprofit organizations in his hometown of St. Louis.

“I’ve seen firsthand the work that goes into being a single mother. Mine was my inspiration and my hero,” Metro stated. “It’s very important to me to pay it forward, because I see the same resilience and dedication in the women these organizations work with.”

The individual $20,000 grants will go to Almost Home, Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation, the Haven of Grace, the Little Bit Foundation and Parents as Teachers.

In 2023, St. Louis commemorated Metro Boomin’s mother. The city announced December 14 as “Leslie Joanne Single Mothers and Caregivers Appreciation Day.”

Leslie Joanne Wayne died on June 3, 2022, in Georgia. Local police officials believe her husband, Metro Boomin’s stepfather, murdered Wayne before taking his own life.

Unfortunately, Wayne became a target for some of Metro Boomin’s rivals. Akademiks and Soulja Boy made disparaging remarks about the deceased woman. Soulja later apologized.