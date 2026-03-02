Michael B. Jordan Breaks Down Thanking Mom At Actor Awards

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michael B Jordan credited his mother’s sacrifices during an emotional Actor Awards acceptance speech for “Sinners.”

Michael B. Jordan delivered an emotional tribute to his mother during Sunday’s Actor Awards ceremony after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Sinners.

The 39-year-old actor broke down while discussing how his mother’s sacrifices made his Hollywood dreams possible.

“Not even close, you know. Not even a little bit,” Jordan told Extra backstage when asked if he could have achieved success without his mother’s support. “There’s been so much in career where mom wasn’t able to be with me in these spaces, you know. So for her to join me on this run it couldn’t happen any other way.”

Jordan’s victory came after beating Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Jesse Plemons and Timothee Chalamet in the competitive leading actor category.

The Sinners star admitted he never expected to win against such established talent.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all. I’m so honored and privileged to be nominated in this category with people and actors and humans that I love and I love their work and I love what they contribute to our craft,” Jordan said during his acceptance speech.

During his emotional speech, Jordan specifically thanked his mother for the financial struggles she endured to support his acting ambitions.

“Mom, thank you for driving me back and forth to New York when we didn’t have money for the Holland Tunnel, or when we were looking for gas money and parking spaces,” he said while fighting back tears.

The actor also praised Sinners director Ryan Coogler for creating the right environment for his performance.

“And I want to thank Ryan Coogler, for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do and be fearless and create a safe space where we could find truth,” Jordan added.

Jordan’s win comes after a controversial moment at the recent BAFTAs ceremony, where Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson involuntarily used a racial slur while Jordan and co-star Delroy Lindo were on stage.

Davidson later apologized for the incident, calling himself “deeply mortified.”