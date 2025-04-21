Michael B. Jordan Summoned Ryan Coogler To Meeting Over Bloody Mess In “Sinners”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michael B. Jordan’s dislike for the fake blood in Sinners led Ryan Coogler to an unexpected meeting with producers during filming.

Ryan Coogler was pulled into a behind-the-scenes meeting on the set of Sinners after Michael B. Jordan made it clear he couldn’t stand the fake blood used in the vampire thriller, which hit theaters Friday (April 18).

Jordan, who plays the film’s twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, didn’t hold back when asked about the gory special effects during a joint interview with Coogler for People.

“I liked the fangs. Fangs were dope,” Jordan said. “The blood was a bit messy and uncomfortable at times. The blood was a lot.”

Coogler, who directed the film and has worked with Jordan on Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther, said the actor’s reaction was so strong it triggered a sit-down with producers.

“I got called into a meeting a few weeks in by my producer and my wife Zinzi Coogler, and she was like, ‘Hey, we gotta talk about Mike,'” Coogler recalled. “I’m like, ‘What? What’s going on?’ And she’s like, ‘The blood — he doesn’t like it.’ I’m like, ‘Wait, what?'”

Jordan clarified he wasn’t trying to stir up drama; he was just venting about the sticky situation.

“First of all, there’s a difference between complaining and venting,” he said with a laugh. “I was just more venting, you know what I’m saying? But they care about me, so they had a meeting. I appreciate the meeting.”

Coogler added that Jordan’s discomfort was obvious during filming.

“I remember some times where I’m like, ‘Okay, action,’ and you’re like, ‘This is disgusting…,'” Coogler said. “Disgusting,” Jordan replied, doubling down.

Sinners marks the fourth collaboration between Coogler and Jordan.