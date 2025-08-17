Mo3 Alleged Shooter Wants Donald Trump To Help Him Get Out Of Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The guy accused in Mo3’s murder wants Donald Trump to help him bond out of prison—even though he’s already serving a 9-year sentence.

Kewon White, who’s already locked up for a gun charge, said during an interview that he was hoping President Trump could get him out of prison.

“Man. I’m trying to pay Donald Trump to get me up out of here so I can get that bond. I need to pay Donald Trump to let me up out of this b#### so I can bond out and fight this s### from the world, man,” White said during an interview from prison with RealLyfe Productions.

White inexplicably thinks the former president is gonna swoop in and save him like he did for Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. The problem is, White’s already doing time—9 years for being a felon caught with a gun.

Back in 2020, cops tried to pull White over for a traffic violation while he was riding dirty on a dirt bike in Lancaster, Texas. He tried to outrun the cops, crashed the bike, took off on foot and got caught.

They found a 9mm tucked in his pants. That move landed him a federal sentence of 105 months after he pleaded guilty in May of 2022

But the bigger issue is that he is still waiting to stand trial for the murder of Mo3, who was chased down and shot on I-35 back in November 2020.

The whole assassination happened in broad daylight, as terrified drivers on the busy freeway watched it unfold. Mo3 tried to run but got hit multiple times and later died at the hospital.

A bystander was shot, too, but survived. Cops believe White pulled the trigger. He and Devin Maurice Brown were both indicted for carrying out the hit, allegedly at the request of Yella Beezy.

Prosecutors say Beezy paid them to take Mo3 out and now he is on house arrest, waiting for his day in court on murder-for-hire charges.