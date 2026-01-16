MO3 Hitman Trial Pushed Back As Yella Beezy Case Stalls

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

MO3’s alleged hitman trial has been delayed just as Yella Beezy’s murder-for-hire case faces evidence overload.

Kewon White’s trial for gunning down rapper MO3 on a Dallas highway got pushed back this week. Both prosecutors and defense lawyers said they can’t get through all the evidence before the February 2 start date.

White stands accused of being the trigger man in the broad daylight execution of MO3. Prosecutors say Yella Beezy hired White to carry out the hit on Interstate 35 back in November 2020.

The delay comes as Yella Beezy’s own murder-for-hire case moves through the courts. His legal team claims prosecutors buried them under what they call a “mountain of evidence” – over 16 terabytes of digital files, phone records, and surveillance footage.

The November 11, 2020, shooting shocked Dallas Hip-Hop when traffic cameras captured White chasing MO3 down I-35. Video shows the gunman firing multiple shots as MO3 tried to escape on foot.

MO3 had just left a recording studio when White allegedly ambushed him during rush hour traffic. The 28-year-old rapper died at the scene after being shot multiple times.

White’s defense attorney, Bree West, pushed back against gang evidence during the hearing. She wants any gang affiliation claims heard outside the jury’s presence first.

Prosecutors received permission to photograph White’s tattoos before trial. They argue that his facial and arm tattoos prove gang membership, which is relevant to their case.

The evidence mountain includes surveillance footage from 18-wheelers that captured the entire chase sequence. Phone records allegedly connect Yella Beezy to White before and after the shooting.

Yella Beezy was arrested in March 2025 on capital murder charges. He’s been out on a $750,000 bond since then, down from the original $2 million.

The beef between MO3 and Yella Beezy goes back years in Dallas Hip-Hop circles. Both rappers had built followings in the city’s competitive rap scene before their rivalry turned deadly. White faces a separate federal gun charge that got him nearly nine years in prison. That sentence runs concurrently with whatever happens in the state murder case.

Both sides will meet again next week to set a new trial date for White. Prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed they need more time to properly review all the evidence.

Yella Beezy has his own hearing scheduled for Friday, January 16. His trial date remains set for February 2026, though his lawyers continue to challenge the disclosure of evidence.