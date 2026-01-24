MO3 Murder Case Delayed So Yella Beezy Can Mourn Dead Mom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Yella Beezy’s capital murder trial was postponed to August 24 after the rapper’s mother died, and the defense cited a massive evidence dump in the MO3 case.

Yella Beezy‘s capital murder trial got pushed back to August 24 after the Dallas rapper’s mother died earlier this month. Yella Beezy was too sad to attend his January 16 pretrial hearing because he was dealing with his mom’s death.

His lawyers told the court they needed more time to handle both the family tragedy and what they’re calling an evidence overload from prosecutors. Judge Chika Anyiam granted the postponement motion filed by defense attorneys John Gussio and Toby Shook on January 12.

The trial was originally set to start on February 2.

Yella Beezy faces capital murder charges for allegedly hiring Kewon White and Devin Maurice Brown to kill fellow Dallas rapper MO3 back in November 2020. Prosecutors say Yella Beezy paid the two men to gun down MO3 on Interstate 35E during rush hour traffic.

The defense team says they’re drowning in discovery materials. Court filings show prosecutors dumped over 16 terabytes of digital evidence on Yella Beezy’s lawyers. That includes surveillance footage, phone records, jail calls, and video files from 18-wheelers that captured the highway chase.

“Much of the discovery has no relation to ]Yella Beezy],” his attorney wrote in the motion. “This discovery isn’t material to the outcome of the case. Nor has it revealed any new or relevant facts about the case.”

The filing continues: “There’re audit files, jail calls, and many other files that aren’t relevant to the case. There’re video files where many minutes pass and nothing happens. There’re numerous video files and other data showing or describing the same event that are duplicative.”

Kim Baby ! where do I start ? My Mama , My Sister , My Best Friend, My World , My Everything…. I’m so empty right now I cant even explain. I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy…. My BaccBone , My life …. How I’m supposed to live without you ? Who im supposed to talk to… pic.twitter.com/1yruTtfZlL — Yella Beezy (@YellaBeezy214) January 18, 2026

Yella Beezy posted an emotional tribute to his mother on Instagram. He shared photos and videos of them together through the years.

“Kim Baby! where do I start? My Mama, My Sister, My Best Friend, My World, My Everything…. I’m so empty right now I cant even explain,” he wrote. “I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy…. My BaccBone, My life…. How I’m supposed to live without you?”

The rapper has been on house arrest with electronic monitoring since posting $750,000 bond in March 2025. His bond was originally set at $2 million, then reduced.

White and Brown also face capital murder charges in the same case. White’s trial got moved from February 2 to August 24, the same date as Yella Beezy’s new trial.

If convicted of capital murder, Yella Beezy, White and Brown each face life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Both sides will meet again next week to finalize the new August trial schedule and handle remaining pretrial motions.