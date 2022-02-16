Moneybagg Yo Enters The Metaverse With “Midnight Patek Smokeable NFT”

Moneybagg Yo is launching his NFT cannabis brand with a limited-edition collection of 10,000 smokeable NFT’s, available in March.

Moneybagg Yo is introducing a range of limited edition “smokeable” NFT’s.

The GMG Records artist teamed up with sayBLOWE and Soul Creations Management to deliver what they are calling “the world’s first smokeable NFT.”

Moneybagg Yo announced the collaboration in a commercial for the brand. “March 16 I’m dropping my NFT’s,” he declared. “It’s only 10,000 of these so you better hurry up and snatch yours. This s### limited edition!”

Meanwhile, Soul Creations Management revealed, “We are taking it up a notch. #SCM goes metaverse with a @moneybaggyo #NFT experience!! @moneybaggyo is the first hip hop artist to have a NFT #cannabis brand “MIDNIGHT PATEK”. This is going to be a smokeable launch March 2022 We broke #history”

Earlier this month, sayBLOWE introduced Moneybagg Yo’s Midnight Patek Smokeable NFT and gave details on how to access it.

“Sayblowe is proud to announce our exclusive collaboration with @moneybaggyo!” the company wrote on Instagram. “In his first NFT Experience, “MIDNIGHT PATEK SMOKEABLE NFT” a collaboration with SCM Cannabis brand, the NFT we are releasing will be a redeemable token for REAL LIFE products at our smokable launch in March 2022! Go to sayblowe.io to create a profile, and gain exclusive access to this event!”

The Moneybagg Yo Midnight Patek NFT

An earlier post from Soul Creations Management revealed an image of the Midnight Patek NFT.

“🔥 🔥 🔥 #SCM is launching its own #NFT attached to Moneybagg Yo and our #brands. When u purchase the NFT of “Midnight Patek” a QR code will be provided, giving you credit for one 1/8th of flower & 1 gram of liquid diamonds oil. Only 10,000 units are being launched.”

Prior to partnering with Moneybagg Yo, sayBLOWE teamed up with Bay Area icon Mac Mall. “MAC MALL is revolutionizing Hip-Hop once again, this time through NFTs,” went the announcement.