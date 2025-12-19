Mustard Slammed Ex-Wife With $30K Sanctions Over Online Outbursts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mustard is asking a Los Angeles court for sole legal custody of his three children and $30,000 in sanctions against his ex-wife, Chanel Thierry, over what he says are repeated violations of their custody agreement through social media.

The Grammy-winning producer filed new legal documents requesting full authority over decisions involving Kiylan, 13, Kauner, 10, and Kody, 6.

His legal team, led by attorney Samantha Spector, claims Thierry ignored a court order that bars both parents from making disparaging comments about each other in front of the children.

The filing includes screenshots of Thierry’s posts on Threads, including one from October that read, “Dijon I know you are reading this, I’m so sick of your s***. You suck.”

In another post, she wrote, “I’ve been divorced 3 years now and my ex husband continues to do things to purposely get under my skin … A man will treat your child according to how he feels about the mother. Mark my words.”

Mustard argues that Thierry’s online remarks not only breach their custody terms but also harm their kids and strain their already fragile co-parenting dynamic.

According to the court filing, Thierry’s posts about Mustard consistently get the most engagement on her platforms, which he says adds to the emotional toll on their children.

The former couple’s divorce was finalized in October 2024 following a turbulent split that included Thierry accusing Mustard of faking a cancer diagnosis during their separation.

As part of the settlement, Mustard agreed to pay $24,500 per month in child support and to issue a one-time spousal support payment of $315,000.

They married in 2020, but the relationship unraveled quickly. Mustard filed for divorce in 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. Throughout the proceedings, both parties made serious claims about each other’s parenting and conduct.

Currently, both parents share joint legal custody. If Mustard’s request is granted, he would gain exclusive say over key aspects of the children’s lives, including their education, health care and religious upbringing.