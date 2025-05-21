Mystikal Fate Remains In Limbo Over 2022 Rape Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mystikal remains behind bars with no trial date set more than three years after his arrest on rape and domestic abuse charges in Louisiana.

Mystikal appeared in an Ascension Parish courtroom Tuesday (May 14) as his long-stalled rape case entered its third year without resolution.

The 53-year-old rapper, born Michael Tyler, has been held without bond since a July 2022 arrest on multiple felony charges, including first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery and false imprisonment.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The hearing lasted most of the day but ended without a ruling. A gag order remains in effect, limiting what attorneys can say publicly. Legal teams are expected to meet again next week to determine next steps, though no trial date has been set.

Mystikal’s family was present in court but avoided speaking to reporters. His mother only commented briefly, saying, “I’m praying for him.”

The charges stem from an alleged assault at Mystikal’s home in Prairieville, Louisiana. According to police reports cited by USA Today, the victim claimed she was attacked during a dispute over money.

She told investigators Mystikal punched, choked and pulled out her hair before forcing her to pray with him to “remove bad spirits,” then allegedly raped her.

Mystikal, a registered sex offender, previously served six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery and extortion in 2003. He has consistently denied the current allegations through his attorney.

A Louisiana State District Judge denied him bail shortly after his 2022 arrest. He remains in custody at the Ascension Parish Jail.

The next court session is scheduled for next week.