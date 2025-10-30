NBA YoungBoy Accused Of Stinking Up Miami Heat Locker Rooms That Need Disinfection

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy concerts have left Miami Heat locker rooms reeking, forcing disinfection before games as the tour faces multiple issues.

NBA YoungBoy Never Broke Again has the Miami Heat dealing with an unexpected pregame challenge that has nothing to do with basketball strategy.

For the third time this season, the Heat found themselves playing in an arena the night after an NBA YoungBoy concert and Miami Heat beat reporter Ira Winderman wasn’t shy about describing the aftermath.

“For the third time this season, the Heat are playing in an arena the night after an NBA Youngboy concert. And it smells the same as the first two. Locker rooms literally are closed here in San Antonio with signs that they are being disinfected,” Winderman posted on X.

For the third time this season, the Heat are playing in an arena the night after an NBA Youngboy concert. And it smells the same as the first two. Locker rooms literally are closed here in San Antonio with signs that they are being disinfected. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 30, 2025

The reporter didn’t explicitly identify the source of the lingering odor, but anyone familiar with Hip-Hop concerts can probably connect the dots about what scents might be floating through the air at a YoungBoy show.

The tour has been plagued by violence and safety concerns at multiple venues.

In Kansas City, a brutal assault during YoungBoy’s concert left two people hospitalized, including a 66-year-old T-Mobile Center employee who was attacked in an incident captured on video.

A minor was detained following the violent outbreak.

Several other tour stops have experienced similar problems, with fights breaking out inside venues in Los Angeles and other cities.

The Chicago stop at the United Center was canceled entirely due to alleged safety concerns related to YoungBoy’s ongoing beef with late Chicago rapper Lil Durk.

Atlanta also saw drama when YoungBoy’s second concert in the city was abruptly canceled and Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena canceled YoungBoy’s scheduled October 6 performance, adding to the growing list of venues opting out of hosting the controversial rapper.

Despite the chaos, some shows have proceeded without major incidents.

New Orleans police reported no significant problems during YoungBoy’s two-night stop at the Smoothie King Center, though there were still minor issues.

The Heat, meanwhile, are trying to focus on their impressive 3-1 start to the season while dealing with these unusual pregame conditions.