NBA YoungBoy Performs Lil Durk & King Von Diss In Atlanta With Lul Tim Onstage

NBA YoungBoy caused a stir online after performing his 2022 track “I Hate YoungBoy” in Atlanta for the first time, standing next to Lul Tim, the man once charged in the 2020 killing of King Von.

The performance took place during the Atlanta stop of YoungBoy’s 2025 MASA Tour on Wednesday (October 15).

The song, which sees YoungBoy target his rivals, including Lil-Durk, Gucci Mane, and Lil Baby, was met with loud cheers—even though the lyrics criticize some of the city’s most prominent rappers.

NBA youngboy performs “ I hate youngboy “ diss to lil durk , king von, gucci mane & lil baby for the first time ever in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/HFIs1ryiu3 — STREETWORK85NAWF BY DRE HOVA 💫 (@Streetwork85N) October 16, 2025

Clips of the moment quickly surfaced online, sparking intense commentary.

One user wrote, “lil durk locked up, his brother and best friend gone, whole hood slowly getting wiped and yb dissing him.” Another added, “He got lul tim right next to him the entire time…they on timing.”

A third chimed in, “Dissed Lil Baby and Gucci Mane in their home cities and performed this song where Durk lives and Von died… And the crowd screamed all the lyrics.”

The track “I Hate YoungBoy,” released in 2022, was a direct response to Lil Durk’s “AHHH HA.”

In it, YoungBoy calls out Durk and references King Von’s murder, while also dissing Gucci Mane for working with Durk.

Lul Tim Beats King Von Murder Charges

Tension between YoungBoy and Durk has simmered for years, especially after King Von was shot and killed outside an Atlanta nightclub in 2020.

Authorities say the altercation involved Von’s crew and associates of YoungBoy, including Quando Rondo and Lul Tim. Six people were shot in the exchange, and three died, including Von.

Lul Tim was arrested and charged with felony murder in Von’s death. But in August 2023, prosecutors dropped the charges before indictment, citing self-defense.

YoungBoy’s Atlanta performance came just weeks after his scheduled Chicago show was abruptly canceled.

While no official reason was provided, online speculation tied the cancellation to his long-standing beef with the city’s drill scene, particularly Lil Durk.