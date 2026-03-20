Nelly & Ashanti’s Reality Show Coming Back for Season 2

Nelly and Ashanti’s reality show just got the green light for another round at Peacock, and production’s already ramping up this month.

The streaming platform renewed “We Belong Together” for Season 2 after the couple’s first season became one of the platform’s biggest unscripted hits when it dropped in June 2025.

According to Variety, the new season will air later this year and give fans an even deeper look at how these two navigate their empire while raising their toddler son KK.

The show’s basically a behind-the-scenes pass to their whole world. You get to see how they balance their music careers, business moves, and family life as a married couple who’ve been through it all together.

They met over two decades ago, started dating in 2003, had their ups and downs, but ultimately found their way back to each other and locked it down in 2023. Now with their son born in July 2024, Season 2 is all about watching them figure out what comes next as parents and partners in the spotlight.

Nelly’s been a force since his 2000 debut, stacking hits like “Ride Wit Me,” “Dilemma,” and “Just a Dream” while racking up 12 Grammy nominations and three wins. Ashanti came through in 2002 with “Foolish” and built her own legacy with eight Grammy nominations, one win, and even acting credits including the 2006 rom-com “John Tucker Must Die.”

Both of them are executive producing alongside a crew that includes Tina Douglas, J Erving, Rebecca Quinn, Jennifer O’Connell, Nick Alarcon, Steve Michaels, Simon Thomas, Ariel Brozell, Oji Singletary, and Asabi Lee.

Pantheon Media Group and Velvet Hammer Media are handling production on the series, which has already proven its staying power with audiences hungry for authentic celebrity content. The couple’s willingness to let cameras into their actual lives, not some polished version, is what made the first season resonate so hard with viewers.

Season 2 premieres later this year on Peacock with new episodes rolling out throughout the season.