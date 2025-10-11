New Bad Bunny Controversy Over “God Bless America” Has MAGA Foaming At The Mouth

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny declined to stand during “God Bless America” at a Yankees game, fueling criticism ahead of his Super Bowl show.

Bad Bunny remained seated during “God Bless America” at Yankee Stadium and the move has sparked more political debate just months ahead of his scheduled Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Puerto Rican rapper and global music star was spotted by baseball personality Laurence Leavy, better known as “Marlins Man,” who sat two seats away during the playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. Leavy later confirmed the moment on social media.

“Yes, Bad Bunny was sitting and did not stand during God Bless America,” Leavy wrote. “I don’t agree but it’s his right AS AN AMERICAN to so choose.”

Yes, Bad Bunny was sitting in 2nd row with me. That is him. He is super nice and humble. Wish him the best. First met him at mlb celebrity starvsoftball game. pic.twitter.com/IIYEGKNtVo — Marlins_Man (@marlins_man) October 8, 2025

Leavy also shared that when he asked the artist’s manager to encourage him to stand, the request was declined. He said the refusal was politically motivated.

“Mad at Trump for saying he’s is Latin and not an American. He thinks Trump doesn’t know Puerto Rico is in USA,” Leavy wrote, describing the conversation.

Despite the disagreement, Leavy complimented the reggaeton star’s attitude. “He is super nice and humble,” Leavy posted. “Wish him the best.”

https://t.co/P1CZTSEK93



So i wanted to add that i asked his manager yo get him up and he said no. Mad at Trump fot saying he's is Latin and not an American. He thinks Trump doesn't know Puerto Rico is in USA — Marlins_Man (@marlins_man) October 11, 2025

The moment comes as criticism builds over Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl appearance. Former President Donald Trump recently weighed in during an interview with Newsmax, saying, “I never heard of him, I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it.”

Bad Bunny’s political views have influenced his recent decisions, including skipping U.S. stops on his world tour. In an interview with i-D magazine, he cited fears over immigration enforcement.

He added that fans could travel to Puerto Rico or other countries to see him live.

The Super Bowl controversy has also prompted a response from conservative group Turning Point USA.

The organization, founded by the late Charlie Kirk, announced it will host an “All American Halftime Show” during the game. The event will highlight “faith, family and freedom” as a counter to the NFL’s official performance.

Bad Bunny addressed the backlash during his recent Saturday Night Live appearance, saying he was “very excited” about the Super Bowl show.

His decision not to stand at Yankee Stadium adds to his history of using his platform to spotlight Puerto Rican identity and Latino issues.

I hope no one watches the Super Bowl after seeing Bad Bunny sit for God Bless America at Yankee Stadium.



Who is with me? pic.twitter.com/WCPmY5tSCC — Mr. Star Spangled MAGA (@4thOfJuly365) October 11, 2025

Here’s your boy #BadBunny sitting during God Bless America at the Yankees game this week.



The #NFL @NFL and Roger Goodell should be ashamed of themselves…



What a loser and what a bunch of losers… pic.twitter.com/O8EcF9VN8A — Ｅｒｉｃｈ Ｓａｙｌｏｒ (@ErichSaylor) October 10, 2025

Bad Bunny sitting and yakking during “God Bless America” at the Yankees game.



What a lowlife.



The NFL should be boycotted for having this guy as Super Bowl entertainment.



pic.twitter.com/wKNxzDss9v — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) October 11, 2025

Bad bunny refuses to stand for National Anthem at Yankees



And he is doing the halftime show at the Super Bowl. What a disgrace — Papastash (@NormanB90252305) October 11, 2025

Aquí está el vídeo de ese cabrón de Bad Bunny sentado durante el canto de God Bless America en el juego de los Yankees de esta semana. Elige a un verdadero ganador Roger Goodell https://t.co/SNp75jLZES — yazmira navarro (@yazmirand) October 11, 2025