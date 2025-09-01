New Edition Gets Own Street In Boston & Gives Back In Profound Way

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

New Edition got their own day and street in Boston as the city celebrated 42 years of the group’s legacy with a block party and big-time tributes.

The city showed major love to the iconic New Edition crew — Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Johnny Gill — for keeping it real with the culture for 42 years.

The group rolled into their old stomping grounds in Roxbury, and it was all love from the crowd.

DJ Jeff 2 Times set the mood with a run of their timeless tracks while NBC10 Boston’s Latoyia Edwards hosted the block party. Local leaders, such as Lisa Hall from the Orchard Gardens Resident Association and Frank Farrow from the Office of Black Male Advancement, praised the group’s legacy.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu didn’t come empty-handed either. She made it official with a city proclamation and dropped the new street sign: “New Edition Way” on Dearborn Street.

Then Rep. Ayanna Pressley came through with a Congressional citation and called New Edition “the blueprint for the modern-day boy band.”

Each member took the mic to reflect on how far they had come and how deep their bond with Boston still ran.

Johnny Gill summed it up: “It’s a lot of hard work and dedication that’s been put in for the fans.” Ricky Bell added, “Generations to come will be able to visit this street and see exactly where it all started for us.”

Ricky Bell made a $25,000 donation to the Orchard Gardens Resident Association. Johnny Gill matched that with a $25,000 donation to the Boston Arts Academy Foundation. Michael Bivins gave a special citation to the late Bill Marshall in a shoutout.

After all the speeches and love, the crew joined Mayor Wu to officially flip the sign on “New Edition Way,” then helped launch a block party and backpack giveaway that brought generations together.

NBC10 Boston called it a powerful moment, pointing out how New Edition’s journey from Roxbury to platinum plaques has connected people for over four decades.

August 30, 2025- Mayor Michelle Wu joins the Orchard Gardens community and New Edition, fans and family in a ceremonial renaming of Dearborn and Ambrose streets to New Edition Way in Roxbury. (Mayor's Office Photo by Isabel Leon)

Photos by: Isabel Leon (City of Boston Mayor’s Office)