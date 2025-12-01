NFL Player Invokes YNW Melly To Celebrate Beating Former Team

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

E.J. Speed stirred controversy by posting an image of YNW Melly after beating the Colts, referencing the rapper’s murder case in a pointed social media move.

E.J. Speed posted a photo of YNW Melly just minutes after the Houston Texans edged out the Indianapolis Colts 20-16, turning a personal victory into a public statement that raised more than a few eyebrows.

The linebacker, who spent six seasons with Indianapolis before signing a one-year $5 million contract with Houston, uploaded the rapper’s image to both Instagram and Twitter without any caption.

But the message was loud and clear to those familiar with Melly’s legal troubles: Speed was equating his performance against his former team to something far more sinister.

Melly has been jailed since 2019 on first-degree murder charges for the deaths of two close friends and fellow artists, Anthony Williams (YNW Sakchaser) and Christopher Thomas Jr. (YNW Juvy).

Prosecutors allege Melly and associate Cortlen Henry (YNW Bortlen) staged a drive-by shooting to cover up the killings, which occurred inside a Jeep in October 2018. The victims were shot in the head, torso and back. Melly’s first trial ended in a mistrial in July 2023.

A retrial is scheduled for January 2027.

What made Speed’s post even more unsettling was the accompanying audio. On his Instagram story, he played five lines from Melly’s breakout track “Murder On My Mind,” a song widely interpreted as a chilling depiction of betrayal and violence.

The lyrics he chose included references to bloodstains, farewells and remorse, far from typical post-game celebration material.

Speed’s history with the Colts adds another layer to the situation. Drafted in the fifth round out of Tarleton State, the Fort Worth native climbed the ranks from special teams contributor to starting linebacker, logging a career-best 142 tackles in 2024.

Despite his production, the Colts let him walk in free agency, a move that clearly didn’t sit well with him. In Sunday’s game, Speed recorded three tackles and helped Houston secure a narrow victory.

But instead of posting highlights or locker room photos, he opted for a message that many interpreted as a digital jab at his former team, one laced with references to an unresolved double murder case.

The reaction online has been mixed. Some praised the post as ruthless, while others questioned the judgment behind invoking such dark imagery. The Texans have not publicly addressed the post, and Speed has offered no explanation.

The post remains live on both platforms as of this writing, continuing to stir debate over whether the linebacker crossed a line between competitive edge and poor taste.