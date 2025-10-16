Nicki Minaj Slams Brakes On Retirement Talk, Promises Her Best Album Yet

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj clarified she’s not quitting music and teased that her next album and a potential global tour are still on the way.

Nicki Minaj flipped the script on her own exit announcement and told her supporters that she’s not walking away from music or shelving her 2026 album.

During an impromptu Twitter Spaces session late Wednesday night (October 15), the Queens-born rapper dismissed her previous claim that she was quitting and reassured her loyal base that she’s still in full control of her career.

“I am the conductor of this train,” she began. “Okay? When I want it to slow down, I slow it down. When I need it to speed up to give everyone a heart attack, I speed it up. But right before everyone thinks they’re about to go ‘Poof!’, I press the brakes. Why? Well, I don’t explain myself to c####, but I’ll explain myself to you. Why is because I can.”

The declaration came just 24 hours after Minaj stunned her followers with a post, claiming she was done with music and canceling her next album. “Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore, she wrote. “No more music. Hope you’re happy now [JAY-Z]. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life.”

That post followed a string of accusations aimed at JAY-Z and Roc Nation, with Minaj alleging they tried to manipulate her into touring and releasing new music.

“They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album,’ she claimed. “I said NOPE!!!!! Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ.”

She also mocked JAY-Z’s failed Times Square casino bid, writing, “It was a resounding NOOOOOOOO… just like the casinooooooooo.”

But by Wednesday night, the tone had shifted. Minaj said she had just written a “beautiful new song” and teased that her next project would be one of her best.

“Just know that I’m very happy with you guys and with the next chapter,” she added. “Nothing is going to stop that. We are in the best musical place I’ve ever been in, ever in my life. And just complete musical clarity.”

She added that the album would rank in the “top two” of her career and described her current creative state as a personal reintroduction.

“I don’t want to say rebirth, but like almost like an introduction to myself when I started. But not talking about the sound, which is normally what people talk about, but the person.”

Minaj also hinted that a global tour is still on the table. When a South African fan joined the Spaces chat and asked about a show in Johannesburg, she replied she’d have her team look into it.

Her remarks come amid a long-running feud with Roc Nation, which she has accused of blacklisting her, using bots against her, and profiting from the TIDAL sale without sharing revenue.