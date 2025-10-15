Nicki Minaj Quits Music, Blames JAY-Z & Roc Nation In Fiery Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj said she’s done with music and blamed JAY-Z and Roc Nation for pushing her to the edge, canceling her 2026 album in the process.

Nicki Minaj unleashed a barrage of accusations against JAY-Z and Roc Nation Tuesday night (October 14) while announcing she’s walking away from music and scrapping her 2026 album, blaming the Hip-Hop mogul directly for her decision.

“Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now [JAY-Z]. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life,” she wrote on X, tagging JAY-Z’s handle and signing off to her loyal fan base.

However, the Nicki Minaj outburst didn’t stop at retirement talk. She claimed Roc Nation executives tried to mend fences behind the scenes and push her into releasing new work and hitting the road again.

“They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was a resounding NOOOOOOOO. just like the casinooooooooooooooooooo.”

Minaj then took direct aim at Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, accusing her of misconduct and warning JAY-Z not to let her take the fall alone.

“[JAY-Z] let me find out you gon let Desiree take the fall alone,” Minaj continued. “I don’t blame you. That ugly ass hoe. Btch gon snitch any way. You might as well beat her to it. Conspiracy. False imprisonment. Civil rights violations ???? RUN!!!!!!!!”

Nicki Minaj Feuds With JAY-Z & Roc Nation

The Grammy-nominated rapper has kept up a steady stream of criticism toward Roc Nation throughout 2025, alleging the company has manipulated the industry through blacklists, social media bots and backdoor deals.

She’s also claimed JAY-Z profited from the sale of Tidal without properly compensating her.

Her disdain for Perez has been especially pointed. She’s referenced past legal issues tied to Perez’s family, slammed her Trump-era pardon for drug-related charges and criticized Roc Nation’s leadership for lacking Black women in executive roles.