Nicki Minaj Denies Hiring Kelsey Harris Amid Megan Thee Stallion Feud 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kelsey Harris’s recent Instagram posts led to speculation that Nicki Minaj was shading Megan The Stallion by hiring her former best friend.

Nicki Minaj fired back against rumors she shaded Megan The Stallion by taping the H-Town Hotties’ former bestie Kelsey Nicole Harris to model her new shoe line.

Last week, the rumor mill went into overdrive after Harris seemingly featured in a campaign for Minaj’s LØCI shoe line. Harris shared a series of highly-edited social media posts promoting the sneakers. In one, she reads a fictitious newspaper headlined “The Nicki Minaj LØCI Collection Has Landed.”

The apparent ads ruffled feathers, with users speculating Nicki Minaj hired Kelsey Harris as a dig at Megan Thee Stallion following their recent feud.

Nicki Minaj Claps Back

However, on Sunday night (October 6), Minaj denied hiring Harris in an online rant, blasting The Shade Room for posting the so-called ad. She insisted that Harris simply posted a photo in the sneakers, like many who purchased them.

“She posted a photo in my sneakers,” Minaj wrote. “Me, nor my company knew anything about it until she posted it. So she did what many ppl did when they received my sneakers, they posted a photo in them. Kelsey def went all the way out with this professional looking backdrop tho…but she is in no way professionally connected to my sneaker brand.”

Furthermore, Minaj claimed she is “Too busy & too successful for the clownery,” amid her Pink Friday 2 Tour.

“These calculated, planned stories & narratives everytime yall gotta promote is only make me feel even more like I’m that B!CH!!!!!” she added. “No confidence in your talents & abilities as labels to sell albums or ANYTHING so you waste money & energy on this. #GagCityMIAMI TONIGHT!!!!”

Minaj then turned to Harris, questioning whether she clarified her post was not an official advert.

“Btw, did Kelsey not tell them she wasn’t modeling for the line barbz?” she asked. “Did she just let them think that? I gotta get caught up yall.”

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion fell out earlier this year after trading shots on diss tracks. Meanwhile, Harris’ friendship with her former best friend ended in 2020 after Megan was shot by Tory Lanez.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper accused Kelsey Nicole of receiving hush money from Lanez following the shooting, and the pair subsequently clashed online. Harris testified in court but recanted some of the statements she made during interrogation.