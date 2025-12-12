Nicki Minaj Targets “Trans Kids” and Gavin Newsom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj, trans kids and Gavin Newsom may signal the end of Hip-Hop’s craziest base.

Nicki Minaj is back at it.

This time it is different. Nicki has always had a unique, powerful community behind her. The Barbz were not like anybody else’s fan base in Hip-Hop. They were loyal, organized, emotional and relentless. They were her digital army even when the culture questioned her moves. That kind of base is rare. Now it looks like Nicki might be trading Barbz for something else.

The latest flare up comes from a rant where she appears to be criticizing trans kids and taking direct aim at California Governor Gavin Newsom. This is the same Newsom who regularly positions himself as a fierce political adversary to Donald Trump. He leans liberal. He trends on social media. So when she suddenly turns him into target practice…what are we doing?

People are wondering what exactly is going on because Nicki built a career heavily supported by LGBTQ+ fans. They helped create the Barb movement long before she was a global superstar. They championed her style, her theatrics, her lyrics and her empowerment messaging. They were part of the foundation. So when she leans into rhetoric that many believe is hostile to trans youth, the fallout is immediate. Fans are already expressing disappointment and some are stepping back altogether. We do not have stats on this, but the comments are in shambles.

Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.



Not Gav



The Gav Nots



GavOUT



Send in the next guy, I’m bored. pic.twitter.com/627bIhbD1j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025

What does Chuckie have to do with this?

This isn’t the first time Nicki has drifted into controversial territory in the last couple of month, but this one feels different. Previously it was vague commentary about Africa or Christianity without clear context. This new stance feels more pointed and political, almost in direct opposition to her historic base. Nicki is splitting from her base and may not know it.

Where this goes next is anybody’s guess.

What do you think about this sudden pivot from Nicki Minaj? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.