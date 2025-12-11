Vice President JD Vance Unexpectedly Endorses Nicki Minaj Over Cardi B

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JD Vance’s public endorsement of Nicki Minaj over Cardi B drags the Vice President into Hip-Hop’s messiest feud.

Vice President JD Vance’s unexpected endorsement of Nicki Minaj over Cardi B could reignite one of Hip-Hop’s most toxic feuds while potentially strengthening Minaj’s growing political influence.

Vance jumped into the rap world’s messiest beef when he posted “Nicki>Cardi” on X.

The tweet came after Nicki Minaj wrote “Vance > Rants” in a now-deleted post that caught the Vice President’s attention.

Vance’s tweet got 35.6K likes and over 2,500 replies within hours. Hip-Hop fans immediately started picking sides, with many questioning why the Vice President was weighing in on rap beef.

“So you identify as a barb? Is it official?” one user sneered, while another said: “Vance/Minaj 2028.”

His public picks him up with an artist who just delivered a controversial speech at the United Nations while working alongside President Trump’s administration.

It also puts him squarely against Cardi B, who’s been one of Trump’s most vocal celebrity critics. Minaj’s recent political moves make Vance’s endorsement even more significant.

Last month, she addressed the UN about Christian persecution in Nigeria while praising Trump’s policies. She thanked the president during her speech and announced she’s working with UN Ambassador Mike Waltz on the issue.

“Today, faith is under attack,” Nicki Minaj told the UN assembly. The appearance marked her full embrace of the Trump administration after years of political fence-sitting.

Cardi B hasn’t responded to Vance’s pick yet. But she’s made her opposition to Trump crystal clear through multiple election campaigns and social media posts.

The Minaj-Cardi feud exploded again three months ago when Cardi’s album Am I The Drama? hit #1 on the Billboard 200. Nicki Minaj fired back with a deleted tweet reading “$4.99” – mocking the album’s promotional price.

She didn’t stop there. Minaj unleashed a series of deleted posts calling Cardi “Barney Dangerous” and sharing a photoshopped image of her rival as the purple dinosaur. She also made personal attacks about Cardi’s life and referenced her song “Magnet” mockingly.

Cardi clapped back hard, calling Nicki Minaj a “bored b****” and defending her album sales. The September social media war lasted several days before both artists deleted some of their more offensive posts.

The beef dates back to 2017 but reached its peak in 2018, when the two nearly fought at a New York Fashion Week party after Cardi threw her shoe at Minaj.