Nigerian Rapper Blasts America: “Gave Me A Criminal Record” & Endless Masturbation

Speed Darlington reveals that 23 years in America left him with a criminal record and destroyed his confidence.

Speed Darlington just dropped some real talk about his time in America. The Nigerian rapper spent 23 years in the U.S. and walked away with nothing but a criminal record.

Speed Darlington made these comments in a recent video that’s been making rounds online. He compared his life in America to being trapped in a cage.

The controversial artist didn’t hold back when describing how American society crushed his spirit.

“America did not favor me,” Speed Darlington said in the video. “I have access to the USA but I don’t want to be there all the time. America no favor me and I’m not ashamed to say it. The only thing I have is criminal records, arrest, arrest, arrest, arrest is all I got from the USA.”

The rapper explained how living in America for over two decades destroyed his confidence. He talked about feeling isolated and struggling with basic social interactions.

Speed Darlington said he couldn’t even talk to women because the system made him question his worth.

“In America, my self-confidence is in the gutter,” he revealed. “I can’t even talk to girls; I lack confidence whenever I’m in America. I’m always lonely. If I spend 9 months or two years, I will be lonely throughout, which means endless masturbation. It gets tiring.”

Speed Darlington pointed out how American society forces Black men to overprove themselves just to get basic respect. He described the psychological pressure of constantly worrying about his accent and whether people would laugh at him. The rapper said this toxic environment made him feel like nothing.

“American society has an atmosphere where a black man is nothing and he has to over prove himself before he can get any respect,” Speed Darlington explained. “This is not how I want to live my life. While here I amount to something. Everybody is black and dark skinned.”

The artist revealed that all his real success came from Nigeria, not America. Darlington used a powerful comparison to sum up his feelings about America versus Nigeria.

“It is better to be in a forest climbing trees and be free than to be in a center of everything and being caged,” Speed Darlington concluded. “I did not leave America with money.”

Speed Darlington’s comments come at a time when tensions between Donald Trump and Nigeria are reaching new heights.

Trump recently redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act. The designation came after Donald Trump expressed concerns about the killing of Christians by jihadist groups in northern Nigeria.

Trump’s broader foreign policy has included military actions across multiple African nations. The president has bombed targets in Somalia, conducted counterterrorism operations, and expanded U.S. military presence in the region.

Nigeria’s government has disputed Trump’s characterization of religious persecution, arguing that terrorist groups kill people indiscriminately.