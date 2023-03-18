AllHipHop

Nipsey Hussle’s Children Own His Marathon Clothing Stores

Nipsey Hussle
By: Kershaw St. JawnsonCategory: News

His brother Blacc Sam says he would have wanted the children to have the business.

One thing people knew about rapper Nipsey Hussle was that he was about amassing generational wealth.

Now, according to his brother Blacc Sam, his brother’s children will be set up and participate in the fruits of his labor.

Outside of what they receive as blood heirs of his estate, his brother revealed on a recent episode of the Earn Your Leisure” podcast, that his daughter, Emani Asghedom, 14, and son with Laura London, Kross Asghedom, 6, will be named owners of his “The Marathon Clothing” retail store in Los Angeles, CA.

It is connected to their trust funds.

While the flagship Marathon store, where Nipsey was tragically murdered outside, is closed. This means a new place will be opening soon.

Sam, whose real name is Samiel Asghedom, is looking to expand the space into something for the community offering free programming for young people in need. This is something that benefitted Nip when he was young.

The brother has been rocking the brand, making sure it stays hot. An example is the partnership with PUMA.

Fans can still purchase gear and music from their company’s website: www.themarathonclothing.com.

Daughter Emani has been at the root of a lot of legal battles for the family. As reported by AllHipHop.com, Sam, and others have taken her mother to court to get full physical custody and guardianship of the child.

The case is still at trial.